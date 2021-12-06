Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) is Marotta Asset Management’s 8th Largest Position

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 4.1% of Marotta Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $16,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,548,000 after acquiring an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after acquiring an additional 304,313 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 403.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 485.8% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,129. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.66 and its 200-day moving average is $252.33.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

