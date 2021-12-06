Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,543,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $245.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,852. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $201.59 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

