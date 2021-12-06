Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.83% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTWG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 38,891 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $5,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $206.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.17. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $193.37 and a fifty-two week high of $247.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.