Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Increased by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.9% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 236,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 56,649 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

