Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Red Wave Investments LLC

Red Wave Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.98 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $55.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10.

