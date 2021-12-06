Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 21.5% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $63,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $233.41. 32,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,062. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.29 and its 200 day moving average is $228.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

