Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.05 Million

Analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $210.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.00 million and the highest is $210.10 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $177.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $866.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.40 million to $887.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $867.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the second quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of VREX stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,931. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.