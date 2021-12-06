Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $69.49 Average Price Target from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.49.
VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $92,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,060 shares of company stock worth $13,947,953. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ VRNS opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60.
Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Varonis Systems Company Profile
Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.
