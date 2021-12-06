Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives $69.49 Average Price Target from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.49.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $92,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $67,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,510.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,060 shares of company stock worth $13,947,953. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

