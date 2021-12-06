Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $666.07 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000174 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003333 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005545 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

