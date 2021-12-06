Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Amundi bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $172.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.14 and its 200 day moving average is $190.38. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.