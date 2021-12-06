Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 15.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $62.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

