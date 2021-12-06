Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Medtronic by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,501,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $106.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $105.02 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

