Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $245.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.