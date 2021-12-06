VeriDocGlobal 24 Hour Volume Hits $259,184.00 (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last week, VeriDocGlobal has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One VeriDocGlobal coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $259,184.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.41 or 0.00340844 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011698 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001042 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $772.21 or 0.01581624 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal Profile

VDG is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,985,725,864 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

VeriDocGlobal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

