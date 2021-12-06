Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTNR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Energy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 202,503 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

VTNR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 93,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,867. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $14.32.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

