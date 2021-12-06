Veru’s (VERU) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VERU. TheStreet raised Veru from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.18. Veru has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $483.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -605.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $7,578,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 380,746 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Veru by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Veru by 26.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

