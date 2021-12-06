Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 545 ($7.12).

VSVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 485 ($6.34) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

LON VSVS opened at GBX 437.57 ($5.72) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 473.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 919.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 408.80 ($5.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 595 ($7.77).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

