Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad reported earnings per share of ($2.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($4.10) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS.

VVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of VVI stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,311. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Viad has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $52.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

