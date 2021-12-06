Viberate Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.51 Million (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. Viberate has a total market cap of $8.51 million and $1.20 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can now be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Viberate has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00216986 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

