Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Down 7.1%

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) dropped 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.25 and last traded at $127.50. Approximately 6,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 134,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.20.

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

In other Vicor news, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $2,332,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $1,671,468.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,725 shares of company stock worth $24,026,859 over the last three months. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

