Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 369 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vigilare Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 102,251 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,700,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its position in Microsoft by 9.8% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 144,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,200,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $323.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $317.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

