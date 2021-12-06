Village Super Market (VLGEA) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Village Super Market (NASDAQ: VLGEA) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Village Super Market to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Village Super Market and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Village Super Market
|$2.03 billion
|$19.99 million
|16.55
|Village Super Market Competitors
|$23.00 billion
|$447.07 million
|9.49
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Village Super Market and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Village Super Market
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Village Super Market Competitors
|1105
|2620
|2669
|82
|2.27
As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 22.62%. Given Village Super Market’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Village Super Market has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
42.4% of Village Super Market shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Village Super Market shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Village Super Market and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Village Super Market
|0.98%
|5.69%
|2.14%
|Village Super Market Competitors
|1.82%
|21.83%
|4.68%
Dividends
Village Super Market pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Village Super Market pays out 73.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 10.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Volatility & Risk
Village Super Market has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Super Market’s peers have a beta of 0.38, meaning that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Village Super Market peers beat Village Super Market on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.
