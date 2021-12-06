Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 644,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $18,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in VICI Properties by 24.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 10.9% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in VICI Properties by 26.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $485,067. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VICI opened at $27.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

