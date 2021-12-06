Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Stryker were worth $21,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.32.

Shares of SYK opened at $246.87 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

