Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $20.79 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $20,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,700,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE:FR opened at $62.41 on Monday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on FR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.10.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.