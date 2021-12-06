Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,400 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.09% of Ventas worth $19,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,544 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Ventas by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after purchasing an additional 916,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $47.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.