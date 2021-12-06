Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.29% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,900,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after acquiring an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Shares of PNW opened at $66.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.03. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

