Vitae (VITAE) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vitae has a market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,025.83 or 1.00161264 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars.

