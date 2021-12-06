Vortex Defi Price Reaches $0.0185 on Exchanges (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $46,330.30 and approximately $388.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.