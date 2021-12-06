Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.09.

Voya Financial stock opened at $62.30 on Monday. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $70.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

