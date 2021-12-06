Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vroom traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 3048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 15.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,739 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Vroom by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,882,000 after acquiring an additional 595,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,021,000 after acquiring an additional 889,998 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Vroom by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,245,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,903,000 after acquiring an additional 393,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Vroom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,881,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares during the last quarter.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

