Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Receives $140.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $146.65 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $156.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

