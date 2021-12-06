Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.89 on Major Exchanges

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $69.75 million and $20.90 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001821 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,012,856 coins and its circulating supply is 78,291,824 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

