Warburg Research Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €72.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €65.50 ($74.43) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €73.22 ($83.21).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €57.12 ($64.91) on Friday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €56.94 ($64.70) and a 52-week high of €73.36 ($83.36). The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

