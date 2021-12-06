Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 96.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 155,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,485,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRE traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.64 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

