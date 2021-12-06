Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Holdings Decreased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 30.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 21.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

NYSE WCN opened at $133.84 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.35.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

