Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 117.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Wave Life Sciences worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $441,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 292.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 12.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 33,242 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WVE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $202.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.53. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $12.17.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.52. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

