Weber (WEBR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Weber to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Weber has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million. On average, analysts expect Weber to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WEBR opened at $13.74 on Monday. Weber has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEBR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weber in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

