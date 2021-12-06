Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/3/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

12/1/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/18/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

11/13/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/12/2021 – Minerva Neurosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NERV opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.91. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NERV. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

