Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.50% of IMAX worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,645,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 164,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 833,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after purchasing an additional 219,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 586,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 73,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $986.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.59.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

