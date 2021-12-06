Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 26,773 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,049 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Popular were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Popular by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Popular by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Popular by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 475,111 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth $56,419,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.80. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.67 and a twelve month high of $87.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

