Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.28 Million Stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 33,524 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 827.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 64,197 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 57.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $11.99 on Monday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.03%. This is a boost from Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Profile

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

