Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.30 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,767 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,493,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,231,000 after buying an additional 500,910 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,774,000 after buying an additional 73,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 543,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 103,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 453,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter.

PXH opened at $21.99 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88.

