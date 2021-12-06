Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,852 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 64.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 87,855.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 61.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 83,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.94. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.24.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

