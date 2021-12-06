Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,549 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

FCG opened at $16.78 on Monday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

