Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $6.74 Million Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,861,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after buying an additional 89,627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

