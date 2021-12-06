Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,962 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.21% of NorthWestern worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

