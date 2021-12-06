Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 12,340 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.41% of Miller Industries worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 27.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 38,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Miller Industries by 11.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MLR opened at $33.13 on Monday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $164.72 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Miller Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

