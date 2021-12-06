Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys 11,400 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 2.5% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

NYSE DIS opened at $146.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

