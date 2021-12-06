Wesleyan Assurance Society Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wesleyan Assurance Society lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 192,157 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $92.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

